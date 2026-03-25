‘Poor research and lack of understanding’: Pijush Hazarika hits back at Gaurav Gogoi over migrant worker deaths

Assam minister Pijush Hazarika has strongly criticised Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi over remarks on migrant worker deaths, accusing him of “poor research and lack of understanding” and relying on “discredited propagandists”.

The exchange followed Gogoi’s claim that Assam is facing a crisis, citing the deaths of 162 migrant workers in six months across factories, construction sites and mines in different parts of the country. He argued that these were “not isolated tragedies” but reflected a broader failure of governance, alleging weak agriculture, low wages and limited employment opportunities were forcing young people to migrate.

Responding on March 24, Hazarika said, “the death of anyone is sad and unfortunate”, especially when it occurs “far from their homes at a young age”. He pointed to the state government’s ‘Shraddhanjali’ scheme, which facilitates the return of mortal remains, calling it a humanitarian measure and “the first State in India to have such a scheme”.

Hazarika said the government’s larger objective is to reduce distress migration by expanding employment within Assam. He highlighted that 1.6 lakh government jobs have already been provided, describing it as the biggest recruitment drive in the state’s history. He also cited entrepreneurship initiatives supporting over two lakh youth and transition schemes for graduates.

The minister further pointed to investment commitments worth ₹5 lakh crore secured during Advantage Assam 2.0, with projects valued at nearly ₹3 lakh crore already underway. He said sectors such as semiconductors, green energy, logistics, petrochemicals, food processing and tourism are seeing increased focus, alongside industrial growth corridors in the Brahmaputra Valley supported by improved connectivity.

According to Hazarika, Assam is witnessing “rapid industrialisation” and expanding trade under the Act East policy, which he said is driving local job creation. “The direction is clear — fewer youth leaving Assam, more companies coming,” he added, asserting that the government is addressing both “the symptom and the cause”.

Gogoi, however, maintained that the state government has failed to acknowledge the scale of the issue, accusing it of “silence” and prioritising “optics over people”. He said the deaths highlight systemic gaps and called for accountability and urgent policy attention.