Popular Assamese actor Ravi Sarma injured during shoot
The incident occurred in front of the Agradoot office, leaving the actor with a significant cut on his face.
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Popular Assamese actor Ravi Sharma injured during shoot
Renowned Assamese actor Ravi Sarma sustained facial injuries while filming a scene in Kahilipara on Monday. The incident occurred in front of the Agradoot office, leaving the actor with a significant cut on his face.
Following the accident, Sarma was taken to GNRC hospital for immediate medical attention. The extent of his injuries includes a deep laceration, possibly caused by shrapnel. Further details on his condition is awaited.
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