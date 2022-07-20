Assam’s heartthrob, singer Zubeen Garg has been admitted to Sanjeevani Hospital in Dibrugarh on Wednesday morning.

The singer fell in the bathroom last night and hit his head on the floor. The singer was then rushed to the hospital.

He was staying at the Manohari Resort in Dibrugarh. Currently, he is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The hospital authorities said that he is now stable.

At present Zubeen Garg is in ICU, under the supervision of neurologist Dr. Sudhakar Choubey.

The doctor in Sanjeevani Hospital said that there is nothing to worry as the singer is now stable. "We have conducted the tests and the results are awaiting. He got admitted today and if everything goes well we will discharge him by evening," the doctor said.

In the latest update on Zubeen Garg's health condition, the singer was airlifted at 4pm from Mohanbari airport to Guwahati for further treatment .

Last year too, he was admitted to the hospital after falling unconscious due to hypertension during a live programme.

Zubeen Garg is an Assamese singer who has sung many Bollywood hits in his career. He is considered one of the best singers in our country and has a humongous fan base all over the world.