The Dibrugarh district administration in Assam has imposed an indefinite ban on the sale of pork and pork-related products in the Moran Revenue Circle after 10 tissue samples collected from local markets tested positive for African Swine Fever (ASF).

The order was issued by the Dibrugarh District Commissioner on October 25, following a report from the District Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Officer. The samples, collected from various daily and weekly markets in the Moran Revenue Circle, tested positive at the North Eastern Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (NERDDL) in Guwahati.

Under the order, all shops selling pork and pork-related products in the area have been directed to remain closed until further notice. The administration has also prohibited the movement of pigs and pork-related items to and from other districts.

The restrictions have been imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of African Swine Fever, a highly contagious viral disease that affects pigs. The ban will remain in force until further orders from the district administration.

The administration has warned that violations of the order may invite prosecution under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant.

The order has been issued under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and the Assam government's action plan for the preparedness, control and containment of African Swine Fever.

The concerned departments and officials have been directed to ensure strict implementation of the restrictions and create widespread public awareness about the measures.

The administration's move is aimed at restricting the movement and sale of potentially infected pig products while steps are taken to contain the disease in the affected area.