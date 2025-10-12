“Positive signals from Singapore,” says CM Sarma on Zubeen Garg case progress

In a significant development in the investigation into the death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, October 12 revealed that members of the Assamese diaspora in Singapore have come forward to assist the ongoing probe.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma said the government had received “positive signals” from expatriate Assamese residing in Singapore, adding that their cooperation could bring new clarity to the high-profile case.

“We have received encouraging responses from the Assamese community in Singapore. While I cannot share details at this stage, I expect some good news within a day or two. A section of the expat Assamese population has agreed to cooperate with the investigation,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister further disclosed that Singapore police have been actively involved in the process and have already sent queries to the families concerned as part of their independent inquiry.

“Singapore police are working in tandem with our authorities. They have sought clarifications from the families involved. Like us, they are committed to a transparent and thorough investigation,” Sarma noted.

Highlighting the coordination between the two nations, the Chief Minister stated that all essential documents and evidence — including crime scene materials, forensic records, and witness statements — have been transmitted to Singapore through India’s Union Home Ministry.

“Everything necessary for the investigation is now with the Attorney General of Singapore,” he confirmed.

Sarma expressed optimism that the collaborative effort between Indian and Singaporean authorities, bolstered by the support of the Assamese community abroad, would help ensure that justice is served swiftly and transparently.