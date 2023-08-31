The Election Commission of India on August 31 has issued a directive to initiate a Special Summary Revision of the Electoral Roll.

The Commission has directed to undertake the Special Summary Revision, effective from January 1, 2024. This endeavor aligns with post-delimitation constituencies and aims to redefine the contours of political participation and representation.

From August 21 to September 5, 2023, the digital realm comes alive with critical tasks on the ERO-Net platform. The focus is on rectifying discrepancies, updating Electors' Photo Identity Cards (EPICs), and streamlining E-Roll data on ERONET-2.0.

The significance of field operations cannot be overstated as 100% physical verification underpins the authenticity of this electoral endeavor. This comprehensive process, encompassing every district, validates the commitment to a precise and all-encompassing electoral roll.

The roadmap to transformation extends beyond just data refinement. From rationalizing polling stations to citizen engagement phases, every detail is carefully calibrated. This phase, starting with correlation statements, leads to re-serialization of polling stations, ensuring optimal voting infrastructure.

From December 1 to December 30, 2023, citizens can voice their opinions by filing claims and objections. This participatory approach fosters an environment where the people's voice shapes the electoral narrative.

In parallel, the First Level Checking (FLC) of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) is set to commence from September 1 to September 29, 2023, across all Election districts. This diligent assessment ensures the seamless functioning of voting machinery.

A recent meeting on August 30, 2023, saw the Chief Electoral Officer engage with recognized parties, sharing insights into the roadmap of the Special Summary Revision 2024 and seeking their active cooperation.

FLC Dates of Election Districts: