Post Malone to make historic India debut with exclusive Guwahati concert on December 8

Global superstar Post Malone will perform his first-ever solo concert in India at Guwahati's Khanapara Veterinary Ground on December 8, marking a breakthrough moment for live entertainment in India's Northeast region.

The nine-time diamond-certified, Grammy-nominated artist's exclusive performance represents more than just another tour stop—it signals a major shift in India's concert landscape toward previously untapped markets. BookMyShow Live and Live Nation are producing the show in partnership with Assam's government, making it the singer's only Indian performance.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, September 20, at noon IST through BookMyShow.

The venue choice reflects India's evolving entertainment geography. BookMyShow's 2024 data shows live events in tier-2 cities surged 682%, with the Northeast leading this growth. The region's young, music-loving population and deep cultural ties to performance art have created fertile ground for major international acts.

"The northeast today represents one of the most important frontiers for India's live entertainment industry," said Naman Pugalia, BookMyShow's Chief Business Officer for Live Events. The company recently signed an agreement with Assam's government to develop the state's concert infrastructure.

Assam officials view the concert as validation of their new Concert Tourism Policy, designed to attract visitors and boost the regional economy. "Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam has embarked on an exciting journey into Concert Tourism," said Padmapani Bora of the Assam Tourism Development Corporation.

Post Malone's appearance continues his global expansion following recent chart-topping releases. His decision to debut in Guwahati rather than traditional markets like Mumbai or Delhi underscores how international artists increasingly recognise India's diverse regional audiences.

The concert positions Assam as an emerging destination for major entertainment events, potentially attracting future international acts to a region rich in musical tradition but previously overlooked by global touring circuits.