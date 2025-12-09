Post Malone's Guwahati debut marks new era for India's live music scene

Post Malone brought his chart-topping hits to India's Northeast for the first time, delivering a sold-out performance that signals a major shift in the country's live entertainment geography.

The American singer-rapper's debut solo headline show at Guwahati's Khanapara Veterinary Ground on Saturday drew thousands of fans, many travelling from across the region to witness what organisers are calling a watershed moment for tier-2 cities hosting international talent.

"I am grateful to be back in India and in Zubeen Garg's homeland," Post Malone told the roaring crowd mid-performance, earning one of the night's loudest reactions. He performed wearing a white t-shirt emblazoned with an Indian map and the Taj Mahal, nodding to local sensibilities while delivering global hits.

The concert comes as part of a broader push by Assam's government to position itself as a destination for major cultural events. The state recently introduced a Concert Tourism Policy aimed at attracting international acts and building economic opportunities around live entertainment.

"This is about more than just one show," said Padmapani Bora, Managing Director of Assam Tourism Development Corporation. "We're building infrastructure and partnerships that can sustain a live music ecosystem here."

Opening act Kayan warmed up the crowd with tracks including 'Cool kids' and 'Hold me down' before Post Malone took the stage to perform hits spanning 'Rockstar,' 'Congratulations,' 'Circles' and 'Sunflower.' The production featured over 300 intelligent lighting units, pyrotechnics, and an extended runway that brought the performer closer to general admission ticket holders.

BookMyShow Live and Live Nation produced the event in collaboration with the Assam government, deploying more than 2,800 security personnel and 100 CCTV cameras. Organisers also implemented plastic-free operations, hydration stations with reusable rice husk cups, and a dedicated welfare station for attendees experiencing anxiety or distress.

"The overwhelming response from the Northeast reaffirms what we've long believed: emerging regions are ready to host world-class talent," said Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer for Live Events at BookMyShow. "This isn't just about bringing acts to metro cities anymore."

Industry observers note the Guwahati show reflects changing dynamics in India's live music market, where demand is spreading beyond traditional metros like Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore. Tier-2 cities are increasingly securing major international tours, supported by improved infrastructure and growing youth populations with disposable income.

Post Malone's performance marks his return to India following previous festival appearances, but his first standalone concert outside the country's major metropolitan centres. The success of the Guwahati date could influence routing decisions for future international tours through South Asia.

As fans streamed out of the venue Monday night, phones still aglow with concert footage, the message was clear: India's live music map is being redrawn, and the Northeast wants in.