Post Malone’s team seeks blessings at Kamakhya Temple ahead of Guwahati Concert

A team representing American singer-rapper Post Malone visited the Kamakhya Temple on Saturday ahead of his much-awaited concert in the city.



The delegation — comprising two accompanying artists, the singer’s manager, and three production crew members — offered prayers at the historic shrine atop Nilachal Hill. The group also performed a circumambulation of the main temple, seeking divine blessings for the success of the upcoming show.



Among the visiting artists were Kristin Roses and Jeremyilista, both of whom are scheduled to share the stage with Post Malone during the event.



Post Malone’s concert is slated to take place at 5 PM on Sunday at the Veterinary Field, Khanapara, where thousands of fans are expected to gather for an electrifying evening of music and live performances.