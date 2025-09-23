Post-mortem completed for Assam music icon Zubeen Garg at GMCH

Post-mortem procedures for celebrated Assam singer Zubeen Garg were completed at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on September 23 morning, with massive crowds gathering both at the medical facility and Sarusajai Stadium as the state prepares for the final farewell of its beloved music icon.

A specialised medical team comprising four expert doctors from GMCH, Pragjyotishpur Medical College, and AIIMS conducted the examination under strict supervision. The entire postmortem was recorded on video to allow thorough analysis.

Senior officials from the state and district administration, along with top-ranking Assam Police officers and Health Department representatives, monitored the proceedings at the hospital.

Following completion of all medical procedures, including X-ray examinations, Garg's mortal remains will be transported back to Sarusajai Stadium in a specially arranged vehicle.

The final journey to Sonapur will commence from the stadium, with appropriate arrangements made for family members to accompany the procession.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced the post-mortem schedule on Monday, emphasising the need for proper medical procedures before cremation ceremonies. He urged citizens with relevant information about Garg's death to contact CID directly while warning against spreading unverified claims on social media platforms.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will represent Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the ceremony. Other dignitaries expected include the Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker, Leader of Opposition, Assam Sahitya Sabha representatives, All Assam Students' Union members, and former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Vehicular movement remains suspended until 4 pm Tuesday to facilitate smooth arrangements. Citizens are permitted to line the main roads to pay tribute during the procession.

The Chief Minister issued stern warnings against shop closures or public disorder after 2 pm Tuesday, stating that authorities have collected footage of recent disturbances and will take action against violators, including those involved in incidents at Zoo Road pharmacy.

Garg's ashes will be handed over to family members immediately following the last rites, concluding the state's official farewell to one of Assam's most cherished cultural ambassadors.