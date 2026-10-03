Postmaster dies after falling into pond in Assam's Nagaon

A postal department employee and postmaster died after allegedly falling into a pond in Jhumarmur village of Assam's Nagaon district, leaving the area in mourning.

According to information available, Utpal Saikia had gone to his pond at around 8 am to fish. When he did not return home for a considerable period, family members went looking for him and found him floating in the pond.

Hearing the family's cries for help, neighbours rushed to the spot, pulled Saikia out of the water and took him to the Kathiatoli Block Primary Health Centre. However, doctors declared him dead.

His body was later taken to Nagaon Medical College and Hospital, where a post-mortem examination was conducted before it was brought back to his residence.

Saikia was serving as the postmaster at the Jhumarmur Post Office in Ranglu. He was known locally for his soft-spoken nature, humility and dedication to his duties.

Residents said Saikia was well regarded for his courteous behaviour towards people visiting the post office and remembered him as a sincere and responsible employee.

He is survived by his wife, a 12-year-old son, his ailing father and other family members.

Members of the local Muslim community also attended his last rites and extended assistance to the bereaved family, highlighting the communal harmony in the area.

Saikia's sudden death has left residents of Jhumarmur deeply saddened, with locals offering condolences to his family and praying for the departed soul.