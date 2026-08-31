Potholes, NHAI’s poor maintenance behind NH-27 crash that killed 7: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 31 held poor road maintenance by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) responsible for the minibus-truck collision on NH-27 that killed seven people.

Sarma visited the accident site at Tetelia near Sonapur in Kamrup Metropolitan district a day after the crash. Four people died on the spot in the head-on collision on Sunday evening, while three others later succumbed to their injuries, taking the death toll to seven.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma said the police investigation had found that poor maintenance of the highway contributed to the accident, after local residents pointed to potholes on the road.

"The public claimed that potholes on the national highway caused this accident. The police, in its investigation, found that poor maintenance by the NHAI is responsible for this unfortunate accident," he said.

According to the chief minister, the NHAI had awarded the road maintenance work to a contractor, who failed to carry out the work properly.

Sarma said Chief Secretary Ravi Kota had spoken to the NHAI chairman following the accident. The chairman, he said, assured the state government that repairs would be taken up immediately and that maintenance work would be monitored more closely in future.

"We will definitely take action so that such accidents do not recur," Sarma said.

Police have registered a case and will conduct a detailed investigation into the crash. Sarma said action would be taken against anyone found responsible.

The state government will provide Rs 5 lakh in compensation to the family of each person killed in the accident, while the injured will receive free treatment, the chief minister said.

Sarma expressed anguish over the deaths and offered condolences to the families of the victims.