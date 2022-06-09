Vishal Savar brought glory to Dimakusi of Bhergaon in Udalguri in recently announced HSLC examination.

He is a brilliant student of Shekhar Shankardev Higher Secondary School if poverty shows that education cannot be hampered.

Vishal Savar son of Singbhai Savar and Bhagwati Savar use to work on Dimakushi tea garden as daily workers to educate their child.

Due to lack of food facilities in his home, Vishal use to earn his own expenses with a tuition profession at his own school.

However, Vishal’s hardworks pays off. He secured first divion by scoring a total of 502 marks, including star marks by taking letters in 6 subjects.

Vishal's dream is of becoming an IS officer.

Adivasi Students Union's Net visits Vishal's residence with a warm welcome.

The talented student has sought help from the government and public representatives to bring his dream to the fore.