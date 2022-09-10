At the heritage Sri Sri Athkheliya Namghar in Golaghat, a power-centric debate of the governing body is underway on the management of the prayer hall.

Recently, there has been another wave of conflict between the erstwhile governing body and the Cornerstone Committee over the transfer of power. The previous governing body had moved the court alleging that the present Cornerstone Committee was running the namghar illegally.

The Hon'ble Gauhati High Court had, on August 1, 2022, ruled in favour of the governing body of the Namghar.

The court in the judgement directed the formation of a new governing body to hold a general body within six weeks, but on August 17, the Golaghat deputy commissioner sent a letter ordering the adjournment of the general body meeting.

On August 31, the Hon'ble Gauhati High Court allowed the meeting to be held on the scheduled date when the Managing Committee of the Namghar sought the court's verdict again.

Based on the court's permission, high-ranking officials of the district administration, police administration, and senior officials of the police administration, along with hundreds of police and paramilitary forces, were present in the public auditorium near Namghar on Friday.

Former president Khagendra Nath Hazarika was elected as the new president and Sokran Saikia was also elected as the secretary by the general body. After the formation committee, the newly formed committee told reporters that the new governing committee would take charge soon.

Meanwhile, the Cornerstone Committee termed the newly formed committee as illegal and non-constitutional. The Cornerstone Committee has threatened that the newly formed committee will not be allowed to enter the Namghar for any reason. Again, the devotees from different parts of Assam, including the district, have expressed regret over the conflict between the Cornerstone Committee and the Managing Committee over the power to manage the heritage of Sri Sri Athkheliya Namghar.