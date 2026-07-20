Power consumers demand 200 units of free electricity, oppose smart prepaid meters in Assam

The Cachar District Coordination Committee of the All Assam Electricity Consumers' Association (AAECA) on Monday submitted a memorandum to the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) office at Itkhola in Silchar, pressing for a four-point charter of demands, including 200 units of free electricity for domestic consumers and a halt to the mandatory installation of prepaid smart meters.

The memorandum also sought improved power supply services and opposed the privatisation of the electricity sector.

Speaking on the occasion, the association's joint general secretary Sanjib Roy alleged that prolonged load-shedding during the peak summer months and frequent power disruptions even during light rain or moderate winds have caused severe inconvenience to consumers. He urged APDCL to take permanent measures to improve the reliability of electricity supply.

The organisation further claimed that despite the Union Power Minister stating in Parliament that prepaid smart meters are not mandatory, efforts are being made to enforce their installation in Assam. It also pointed out that several states provide free electricity to residential consumers and demanded that Assam introduce a similar benefit by offering at least 200 units of free power every month.

Among those present during the memorandum submission were Prof. Ajay Roy, Simanta Bhattacharjee, Nakul Ranjan Pal, Bandita Trivedi, Ranjit Choudhury, Prashanta Bhattacharjee, and labour leader Mrinal Kanti Som, along with other members of the association.

The organisation said it would continue its campaign by submitting similar memoranda and organising protests at APDCL offices across Cachar district in the coming days if its demands remain unaddressed.