Power outages, dilapidated infrastructure raise concerns over functioning of Dhubri Sadar Police Station

Serious concerns have emerged over the condition and operational preparedness of the Dhubri Sadar Police Station, with residents drawing attention to frequent power outages and the deteriorating state of the building amid growing concerns over public safety.

According to local residents, the police station is often plunged into darkness during recurring electricity disruptions in the town. The absence of an effective power backup system has raised questions about the station's ability to maintain uninterrupted law enforcement operations, particularly during night hours.

Citizens have expressed concern that a key law enforcement facility should remain fully functional during emergencies and power failures. Videos circulating locally reportedly show portions of the police station operating in darkness during outages, prompting criticism from residents and civil society groups.

The concerns are further compounded by the physical condition of the station building. Residents and local observers describe the facility as structurally deteriorated and in need of urgent renovation. They argue that the existing infrastructure is inadequate for a police station tasked with maintaining law and order in a busy district headquarters.

The issue has gained prominence against the backdrop of reported incidents of theft, burglary and robbery in different parts of Dhubri. Residents claim that recurring property-related crimes have heightened public anxiety and increased expectations for a stronger policing presence across the town.

Many locals believe that the combination of infrastructure deficiencies and operational challenges has adversely affected public confidence in the policing system. They contend that modern law enforcement requires reliable infrastructure, including uninterrupted power supply, adequate communication facilities and a secure working environment for personnel.

Residents have called upon the district administration, the Superintendent of Police and the state Home Department to take immediate measures to improve the condition of the police station. Their demands include comprehensive structural repairs, installation of a reliable power backup system and the strengthening of night patrol and crime-prevention measures.

Local citizens maintain that improving the operational capacity of the police station is essential to enhancing public safety and restoring confidence in law enforcement across the district.