Power supply being restored across flood-affected Assam following safety inspections: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, July 26 said the state government is continuing efforts to restore electricity supply across flood-affected districts as the state gradually recovers from the recent deluge.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said power restoration is being carried out in a phased manner following the precautionary suspension of electricity supply during the floods to ensure public safety.

He said teams of the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) are conducting comprehensive safety inspections before reconnecting electricity in the affected areas. The restoration exercise is currently underway in districts including Sivasagar, Jorhat, Charaideo, Dhubri and Bongaigaon, among other flood-affected regions.

According to the Chief Minister, the phased restoration process is aimed at ensuring that power infrastructure damaged or affected by floodwaters is safe for operation before electricity supply is resumed.

"As Assam steadily recovers from the floods, power restoration efforts continue across affected districts," Sarma said, adding that APDCL personnel are working to restore essential services while maintaining safety protocols.

He further reiterated the state government's commitment to restoring essential services at the earliest and ensuring that flood-affected communities return to normalcy as recovery operations continue across the state.