The Patriotic People’s Front Assam (PPFA) has acknowledged the Supreme Court's recent ruling that upheld the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act of 1955, thus endorsing the Assam Accord.

The judgment, delivered by a five-judge Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, passed with a 4:1 majority. However, the PPFA has hinted at the possibility of seeking a revision of the verdict, pointing to a dissenting view expressed by Justice J.B. Pardiwala as grounds for a potential appeal.

Representing nationalist interests in Northeast India, the PPFA voiced concerns that the verdict has left many Assamese feeling disillusioned. This sentiment is shared by prominent local bodies such as the All Assam Students' Union, Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad, Asom Gana Parishad, and Asom Sahitya Sabha, all of which have publicly expressed disappointment over the court's decision.

Adding to the ongoing debate, the Assam Sanmilita Mahasangha, along with various indigenous groups, is currently seeking legal advice with the intention of appealing the ruling before a nine-judge Constitution Bench in the near future. Their legal strategies aim to address what they perceive as shortcomings in the current interpretation of the Citizenship Act.

Amidst the growing discontent, the PPFA has called on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership to revisit its policies on illegal migration, particularly concerning the large influx of East Pakistani nationals who entered Assam on or before the cutoff date of March 24, 1971. The organization has warned that granting citizenship to these individuals could exacerbate challenges faced by the Assamese community, potentially altering the region’s demographic and cultural balance.

The PPFA also expressed concerns that adopting a different cutoff date to identify illegal migrants could enable anti-national elements to exploit the situation, thereby destabilizing the state. While recognizing the international legal obstacles to deporting illegal migrants, the PPFA emphasized that this should not deter authorities from taking decisive action.

As a potential solution, the PPFA proposed that the BJP-led central government consider relocating a significant number of identified pre-1971 settlers to other states across the country. Such a measure, they argue, could alleviate some of the strain on Assam while ensuring fair treatment for those affected. The organization reiterated that the central government must act judiciously to address the complex issue of migration in Assam while safeguarding the interests of the indigenous population.