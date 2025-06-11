A review meeting was held at the conference hall of the Tamulpur District Commissioner’s office, in Assam, on June 11, with focus on development activities and status of houses completed and pending under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural).

The meet was attended by Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Minister of Panchayat and Rural Development, Tourism, of the Government of Assam. He was accompanied by District Commissioner Pankaj Chakravarty.

The meeting primarily focused on the development activities under the Panchayat and Rural Development Department in the three development blocks of the district - Tamulpur, Goreswar and Nagrijuli.

The minister sought detailed information from departmental officials regarding the status of houses completed and pending under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural). He inquired about the number of houses completed, still pending and the reasons behind the delay.

According to the officials, about 93% of the work under all three blocks from the financial year 2016-17 to 2023-24 has been completed. The minister directed the officials to complete the remaining works by 14 August. He stated that failure to complete the pending work could hinder the allotment of new houses in the future.

The minister also reviewed the progress of MGNREGA and Amrit Sarovar schemes. It was informed that out of 116 projects under MGNREGA, 109 have already been completed.

Emphasising the overall development of both the state and the district, the minister urged everyone to ensure the swift completion of the remaining tasks.

Present at the meeting were local MLA of Tamulpur, Jolen Daimary; BTC Executive Member Dr. Dharmanarayana Das; MCLAs Pabitra Kumar Boro, Bijitgwra Narzary and Hemanta Kumar Rabha; as well as several officials from the District Commissioner’s office and concerned departments.