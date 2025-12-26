Jorhat’s Aishi Prisha Borah receives Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar; Assam CM congratulates

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 26 congratulated Aishi Prisha Borah from Jorhat for being conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar in the field of Science and Technology.

In a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister praised Aishi’s achievements, noting her work in natural farming and initiatives focused on turning waste into wealth. He said her efforts to promote sustainable practices at such a young age were commendable and would inspire other youngsters to adopt environmentally responsible practices in their daily lives.

Congratulations to Aishi Prisha Borah from Jorhat on being conferred with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar in Science and Technology by Hon'ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji.



Aishi has implemented projects in natural farming & turning waste to wealth among others.… pic.twitter.com/q4P1VrwvUz — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 26, 2025



President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar on children for exceptional achievements in the fields of Bravery, Social Service, Environment, Sports, Art and Culture, and Science and Technology at a ceremony held in New Delhi.

Congratulating the award recipients, the President said the children had brought pride to their families, communities and the entire nation. She expressed confidence that the awards would inspire children across the country to pursue excellence and contribute positively to society.

On December 25, President Murmu presented the awards to 20 children in recognition of their outstanding abilities and achievements. Addressing the gathering, she reiterated that such recognition would motivate young minds and encourage them to work towards the betterment of society.

The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar is the highest civilian honour for children in India. It is awarded annually to children aged 5 to 18 years for exceptional achievements across multiple categories.