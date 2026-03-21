Pradip Baruah named joint opposition candidate for Assam's Kaliabor constituency

Pradip Baruah has been announced as the joint candidate of the opposition alliance for the Assam 57-Kaliabor Assembly constituency.

Baruah will contest on a Raijor Dal ticket, with support from major opposition parties including the Indian National Congress and Assam Jatiya Parishad.

The decision comes as part of a broader opposition unity strategy, with parties coming together to field a common candidate against the ruling alliance in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.