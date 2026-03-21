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Pradip Baruah named joint opposition candidate for Assam's Kaliabor constituency

Pradip Baruah named joint opposition candidate for Assam's Kaliabor constituency

Pradip Baruah is the joint opposition candidate for Kaliabor, Assam. Opposition parties unite to strengthen their chances against the ruling party in upcoming elections.

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Pradip Baruah named joint opposition candidate for Assam's Kaliabor constituency

Pradip Baruah has been announced as the joint candidate of the opposition alliance for the  Assam 57-Kaliabor Assembly constituency.

 

Baruah will contest on a Raijor Dal ticket, with support from major opposition parties including the Indian National Congress and Assam Jatiya Parishad.

 

The decision comes as part of a broader opposition unity strategy, with parties coming together to field a common candidate against the ruling alliance in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.

Edited By: Silpirani Kalita
Published On: Mar 21, 2026
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