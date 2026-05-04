Pradyut Bordoloi dominates Dispur seat with massive victory margin

Pradyut Bordoloi delivered a commanding performance in the Dispur Assembly constituency, securing a landslide victory on the BJP ticket in the Assam Assembly elections.

Bordoloi polled an impressive 1,03,337 votes, defeating Congress candidate Mira Borthakur Goswami by a huge margin of 49,667 votes.

Notably, Bordoloi had shifted from the Congress to the BJP just a few months ahead of the Assembly elections, making his emphatic victory politically significant in one of Assam’s most high-profile constituencies.

The triumph further underscored the BJP-led NDA’s sweeping dominance across the state as the alliance cruised towards a third consecutive term in power under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Political observers view Bordoloi’s decisive win as a reflection of the BJP’s growing consolidation in urban Assam and the electorate’s endorsement of the party’s governance and development agenda.