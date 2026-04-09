Pramod Boro casts vote, condemns alleged attack on UPPL workers in Assam's Tamulpur

United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) president and Member of Parliament Pramod Boro cast his vote on April 9, at Polling Centre No. 105 at 2 No. Sauraguri LP School during the ongoing Assam Assembly elections. After exercising his franchise, Boro appealed to citizens to participate responsibly and safeguard the democratic process.

Speaking to the media, Boro strongly condemned a recent incident of alleged election-related violence in Panbari village under the 43 No. Tamulpur Assembly Constituency. He alleged that miscreants linked to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) opened fire using an AK-47, seriously injuring three workers of the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL).

According to local sources, the incident occurred late at night when a confrontation reportedly broke out during the alleged distribution of money from a vehicle associated with BJP candidate Biswajit Daimary. The injured UPPL workers-Dharanidhar Boro, Raju Boro, and Dinesh Boro were initially provided medical assistance before being rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Boro further alleged that the attack was carried out under the direction of Bijit Gwra Narzary and demanded a thorough investigation into the incident. He urged the authorities to ensure enhanced security so that voters can exercise their democratic rights without fear.

Earlier, Boro had also visited the site of the incident to assess the situation and expressed solidarity with the injured workers and their families. The alleged attack has heightened political tensions in Tamulpur, prompting calls for strict action against those responsible.

Polling across the district is continuing under tight security, with election authorities appealing to voters to maintain peace and participate actively in the democratic process. Officials are yet to release an official statement regarding the incident.