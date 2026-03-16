Pramod Boro to contest from Tamulpur seat; UPPL announces seven candidates for Assam Assembly polls

The United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) has announced its list of candidates for seven constituencies for the upcoming 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly election scheduled to be held on April 9.

According to an official notification issued by the party, UPPL president and former chief executive member of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Pramod Boro, has approved the nominations following recommendations from the party’s Central Working Committee and Core Committee.

As per the announcement, Aninda Basumatary will contest from 1 No. Gossaigaon, while Raju Kumar Narzary has been nominated from 2 No. Dotma (ST) constituency. Lawrence Islary will contest from 3 No. Kokrajhar (ST).

Party president Pramod Boro himself will contest from 43 No. Tamulpur (ST) seat.

The party has also nominated Nerswn Boro from 45 No. Bhergaon, Dipen Boro from 46 No. Udalguri (ST), and Kamalsingh Narzary from 20 No. Bijni constituency.

The candidate list was formally issued by UPPL General Secretary (Administration) Raju Kumar Narzary for wider public circulation.

The announcement comes as political parties across the state step up preparations for the Assam Assembly elections following the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct by the Election Commission of India.

Notably, the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) is considering exiting the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the upcoming elections, party leaders said following a core committee meeting held in Assam's Kokrajhar on March 15.

According to party sources, the UPPL had earlier sent a letter on March 10 to the state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but reportedly received no response. In light of this, the party has begun internal discussions on the possibility of withdrawing from the NDA alliance.

Speaking to the media, UPPL General Secretary Raju Kumar Narzary said the matter was discussed during the core committee meeting and an official announcement regarding the party’s decision is expected tomorrow.

Narzary also said the party has already started road rallies across the region and that the final decision will reflect the will of the people. “Whatever decision the people make, we will accept it. We have left it upon them,” he said.

He added that the party believes the balance of power in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) should be maintained, noting that people often turn to MLAs if they are not satisfied with their MCLAs. “We are hopeful for the best,” he said.