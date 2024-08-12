Prasar Bharati and the Government of Assam have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to produce and broadcast a 52-episode TV series on the legendary Ahom warrior Lachit Borphukan. The agreement was formalized today by Meenakshi Das Nath, Director of Cultural Affairs, Assam, and Shri Amit Kumar, Deputy Director General (Content Sourcing), Prasar Bharati. The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Kanchan Prasad, Director General of Doordarshan, and other key officials.

The series, set to air across Prasar Bharati’s platforms—including Akashwani, Doordarshan, and Prasar Bharati News Services (PBNS)—will depict the life and valor of Lachit Borphukan, a renowned general of the Ahom dynasty. Born on November 24, 1622, and passing away on April 25, 1672, Lachit Borphukan is celebrated for his pivotal role in the Battle of Saraighat in 1671, where he led the Ahom forces to a decisive victory over the Mughal Empire.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed the MoU as a historic milestone, highlighting the significance of this collaboration in showcasing Assam’s rich heritage. “This initiative is a proud moment for Assam, as it marks our first major effort to bring the story of Lachit Borphukan to a national audience,” he stated. Sarma urged Prasar Bharati to ensure that the series accurately represents Borphukan's legacy and respects the cultural sentiments of the Assamese people.

The series aims to honor Lachit Borphukan’s legacy and educate viewers about his extraordinary contributions to Indian history, blending historical accuracy with engaging storytelling.