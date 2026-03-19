Prateek Bordoloi withdraws from Margherita seat after father Pradyut Bordoloi joins BJP

A day after sitting MP Pradyut Bordoloi and a senior leader of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, his son Prateek Bordoloi on Thursday, March 19, withdrew his candidature from the Margherita Assembly constituency, citing the “present circumstances” as inappropriate for continuing in the electoral fray.



In a letter addressed to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Prateek said his decision was guided by the need to maintain clarity and trust among voters and party workers, asserting that “the people of Margherita and countless dedicated Congress workers deserve clarity and confidence in the party’s candidate,” and warning that any ambiguity regarding his commitment or the party’s position would be unfair at a crucial juncture.

“It would not be appropriate for me to continue as a candidate in the present circumstances,” Bordoloi stated, adding that any confusion about his position could be unfair to both voters and grassroots workers.

The withdrawal comes in the backdrop of recent political developments involving his father, a senior leader whose move to BJP has triggered speculation and unease within local Congress circles.

Despite stepping aside from the electoral contest, Bordoloi reaffirmed his allegiance to the Congress, stressing that his faith in the party’s ideals remains “unwavering.” He reiterated his commitment to continue working for the organization and the development of Margherita in any capacity assigned by the leadership.

Having been associated with the Congress from a young age, Bordoloi highlighted the party’s role in shaping his political ideology, rooted in inclusive development and secular democratic values.

He also expressed gratitude to the party leadership for the trust and opportunities extended to him over the years.

The move is being seen as an attempt to uphold party discipline and prevent mixed signals to voters at a time when political alignments in the region are undergoing significant shifts.

