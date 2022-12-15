Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the former coordinator of National Registration(NRC), Assam, Prateek Hajela compromised with the purity of the subject.

Further, the Assam Chief Minister asserted that at least 20 per cent of the NRC should be revalued at the border areas of the state.

Speaking at the India Today NE Townhall, Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "On NRC the Assam government wants revision of it as because we think that Prateek Hajela has compromised with the purity of NRC. At least 20 per cent of NRC revision should take place on the border areas."

In answer to a question asked if compromised why action has not been taken, to this Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Prateek Hajela has protection from Supreme Court, so in the SC final judgement he has been given certain protection..and certain judgement cannot be challenged," the Assam CM added.

Also Read: Asia's largest detention camp in Assam's Goalpara to be functional from December 2022, all you need to know

On the other hand, Asia’s largest detention camp which is being built at Matia in Assam’s Goalpara district is almost ready and is likely to be inaugurated by the year's end. The premises will house inmates declared as foreigners.

As per reports, the premises which are being built on 25 bighas of land at a cost of Rs 64 crore, was allotted by the Housing Department of the Government of Assam and is likely to be inaugurated in the month of December this year.

According to the latest progress on the construction of the detention camp, almost 90 per cent of the work is complete. Arvind Kalita, Managing Director, Housing Department, Government of Assam visited the campsite and took stock of the progress in the camp’s construction. He was assisted by Satyendra Nath Baishya, Assistant DIG, Prisons Department, Government of Assam.

The detention camp, which can accommodate 2000 persons, will house people identified as foreigners. The construction of 15 large buildings in this camp has already been completed. This camp will also have state-of-the-art facilities including hospitals, schools, dispensaries, large dining halls, libraries, market houses, leisure entertainment centres, a police station and children's recreational centres.