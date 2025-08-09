"Pray for CM’s wisdom", says Akhil Gogoi on Himanta Biswa Sarma's ‘mad’ remark

Responding to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's 'mad' remark, Raijor Dal chief and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi prayed for CM's wisdom saying, "I pray to God to give Himanta Biswa Sarma wisdom,” urging the CM to maintain the dignity of his position.

Akhil Gogoi has hailed the recently held citizens’ meet in the historic town as a “milestone” for strengthening peace, unity, and communal harmony among Assam’s indigenous communities.

Addressing reporters after the event, Gogoi said the meeting had sent a strong message of fraternity and coordination at a time when, according to him, “certain forces are attempting to create division.”

“Sivasagar has always been and will remain a land of peace and harmony,” Gogoi asserted, adding that the gathering presented a constructive approach to addressing the long-standing issue of illegal foreigners. He praised the organisers for ensuring neutrality and inclusivity, and for taking a “scientifically grounded and strong” stand in defending indigenous rights.

Gogoi also expressed appreciation to the organisers for ensuring the absence of controversial activist Shrinkhal Chaliha, and to the Bir Lachit Sena for granting Chaliha a month’s leave. However, he criticised indigenous leader Yunus Tamuli for allegedly favouring the protection of doubtful citizens, clarifying that he did not accuse Tamuli of being a foreigner.

On land encroachment, Gogoi maintained that no suspected foreigner whether Hindu or Muslim should be allowed to occupy government land in Sivasagar. He called on the state administration to conduct unbiased eviction drives against encroachers while ensuring genuine residents are not harassed.

The MLA reiterated his long-standing demand for granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six communities, including Kalita and Nath Yogi, describing it as crucial for safeguarding indigenous rights. “Assam must be led under indigenous leadership,” he emphasised in the Assembly.

Turning to politics, Gogoi launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of being “the pathfinder of mafia politics” and alleging that Chaliha and an associate had been tasked at the CM’s direction to incite Hindu-Muslim clashes before Independence Day.

“Whenever the Chief Minister speaks, venom comes out,” Gogoi remarked, warning that interference with the law could attract non-bailable charges. Responding to Sarma’s recent jibe calling him “mad,” Gogoi said, “I pray to God to give Himanta Biswa Sarma wisdom,” urging the CM to maintain the dignity of his position.