PRC Northeast India hosts workshop linking weaving skills with Golden Langur conservation in Assam's Kokrajhar

In a unique effort to blend cultural heritage with wildlife conservation, the Primate Research Centre Northeast India (PRCNE) on June 12 and June 13 launched a two-day workshop in Kokrajhar under the theme "Connecting Culture and Conservation."

The programme, organised in collaboration with the Forest Department of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), aims to empower local communities through advanced handloom and weaving skills while promoting the conservation of the endangered Golden Langur.

The initiative focuses on fringe villages located near the Chakrashila Wildlife Sanctuary–Nayekgaon PRF–Bakshamara RF–Amguri RF–Nadangiri RF forest complex, a vital habitat for the Golden Langur. Organisers said the programme seeks to create sustainable livelihood opportunities and encourage local communities to become active custodians of the species and its habitat.

The inaugural session was attended by several conservationists, forestry experts, and officials, including Mohan Chandra Brahma, Retired DFO and Officer on Special Duty (Forest), BTC; Raju Kumar Brahma, Retired DFO and Advisor to the BTC Forest Department; Tanu Brahma, Assistant Manager of Silk Park Kokrajhar; Dr. Jihosuo Biswas, Senior Scientist at PRCNE; Dr. Nabajit Das of Barpeta Howly College; Dr. Joydeep Shil; entrepreneur Prithwi Narzary; and Rimwn Sarrang, Range Officer, Nayekgaon.

A total of 23 women from villages such as Dabargaon, Dabargaon-Amguri, Kultungpara, Bakshamara, Nayekgaon, Boropathar, and Pundibari are participating in the training programme. Under the guidance of experts from Silk Park Kokrajhar and experienced local artisans, participants are receiving hands-on training in traditional weaving techniques using the "Tat Xal," a hand-operated wooden loom.

As part of the programme, the trainees are learning to weave motifs of the Golden Langur—BTC’s iconic wildlife symbol—as well as other native species into traditional garments and everyday fabric products.

Organisers believe that integrating wildlife-themed handloom products with the region’s rich weaving tradition can boost eco-tourism, generate sustainable income for local communities, and strengthen public engagement in conservation efforts. With BTC being home to three major national parks and rich biodiversity, the initiative is expected to create stronger links between livelihood generation and environmental stewardship.