PRCI Guwahati hosts national webinar on audience behaviour across digital platforms

The Public Relations Council of India (PRCI), Guwahati Chapter, organised a national webinar on "The Psychology of the Scroll – How Audience Mindset Shifts Across Platforms", bringing together communication professionals, corporate executives, academics and media enthusiasts to discuss evolving digital behaviour and communication strategies.

The virtual event witnessed participation from nearly 50 professionals and focused on understanding how user behaviour varies across social media platforms and how communicators can adapt to changing audience expectations in an increasingly digital-first environment.

The webinar featured presentations by communication experts and PR practitioners who explored the influence of platform design, algorithms and emerging technologies on audience engagement.

Gaurav Gautam Saha, communication specialist and member of the PRCI Guwahati Chapter, delivered a session on user behaviour across major social media platforms, including X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn. He highlighted how platform-specific dynamics influence content consumption patterns and discussed concepts such as doomscrolling and audience engagement in digital communication.

Rajshree Goswami, Joint Secretary of the PRCI Guwahati Chapter, focused on the growing role of Artificial Intelligence in content creation and social media management. She discussed emerging AI-powered tools and their impact on communication strategies, content development and audience targeting.

The concluding session was led by Subhankar Banerjee, Founder of Seven Sense Communications and Chairperson of the PRCI Guwahati Chapter. Banerjee examined the changing landscape of public relations, comparing contemporary digital communication models with traditional theories of mass communication. He emphasized that despite rapid technological changes, authentic storytelling and emotional connection remain central to effective communication.

The webinar also saw participation from senior PRCI national office-bearers and veteran public relations professionals, including M.B. Jayram, Geetha Shankar, Dr. T. Vinay Kumar, TVS Narayan, Bibhatsu Saha and PRCI Assam State Head Nurul Islam Laskar.

The event highlighted PRCI's efforts to equip communication professionals with insights into emerging trends and technologies shaping the industry.

The Guwahati Chapter has also been expanding its outreach among students and young professionals. Recently, it inaugurated Young Communicators Clubs at Assam Don Bosco University and Girijananda Choudhury University to provide students with opportunities to interact with industry experts and gain practical exposure to the field of public relations and corporate communication.

