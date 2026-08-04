Pregnant woman, daughter critically injured in road accident near Assam-Meghalaya border

A pregnant woman and her minor daughter sustained critical injuries after a head-on collision between a scooter and a Mahindra pick-up vehicle near Lampi along the Assam-Meghalaya border on Tuesday, August 4 afternoon.

According to preliminary information, the accident occurred when the pick-up vehicle, travelling from the opposite direction, collided with a scooter that was en route from Boko to Lampi. The impact threw the scooter off the hilly roadside, leaving both riders with serious injuries.

The injured have been identified as Reema Lama, a resident of Lampi, and her daughter, Gracy Lama. Authorities said Reema Lama is pregnant, prompting immediate medical intervention. Both were initially provided emergency assistance before being referred to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for advanced treatment.

Police from the Lampi outpost reached the spot soon after the accident and initiated the necessary legal formalities. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

The incident has sparked concern among local residents, who have expressed hope for the speedy recovery of the injured.