Bollywood actress Preity Zinta recently drew attention to the notorious traffic congestion in Guwahati's Maligaon area during her visit to the city. On April 8, she took to Twitter to share her experience of being stranded in a traffic jam for over two hours while on her way to visit the Kamakhya temple.

The traffic situation in Maligaon is well-known to locals, who have to endure long delays to travel just a few kilometers. However, the issue has not been given much attention by the city's elites. Preity Zinta's tweet has brought this issue into the limelight and raised questions about the lack of action taken to address it.

In her tweet, Preity Zinta mentioned that she had attended an IPL match in Guwahati, which was hosted in the city for the first time ever. However, due to the traffic, she missed half the game. Despite this, she did not complain, as her primary reason for visiting Guwahati was to visit the Kamakhya temple. She also shared that the temple had left her feeling a sense of peace and calm, and encouraged her followers to visit if they were ever in the area.

According to reports, the completion of a flyover in the Maligaon area, which was supposed to alleviate traffic congestion, has been delayed by several months. The flyover was originally scheduled to be ready by April 2023, but it is now expected to be operational around the time of Durga Puja later this year.