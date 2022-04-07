A high-level meeting is going on at the Deputy Commissioner's Office in Dibrugarh in preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival.

The meeting is attended by Agricultural Minister Atul Bora, Power Minister Bimal Bora, Labour Minister Sanjay Kishan, MLAs Prashanta Phukan, Chakradhar Gogoi, Punakon Baruah, and other dignitaries.

This meeting also includes Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police from five districts: Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Sivasagar, and Charaideo.

On April 28th, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Cancer Hospital at Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh, which was built through the Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF), a joint initiative of the Assam government and Tata Trusts.