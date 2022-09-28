President of India Droupadi Murmu will officially inaugurate the newly constructed Dhubri Medical College on October 12, said Assam Health Minister Keshav Mahanta on September 28.

The inauguration ceremony will be conducted virtually, wherein, Murmu will be presiding over the entire inauguration process from Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The announcement was made by Health Minister Keshab Mahanta while taking stock of the arrangements ahead of the inauguration ceremony in Dhubri today.

“Visited the newly built Dhubri Medical College and Hospital this morning and took stock of the arrangements ahead of its virtual inauguration by Hon'ble President Droupadi Murmu ji on October 12,'' Mahanta tweeted.

Classes at the medical colleges will commence on November 1 and the medical college is fully prepared to teach 100 students.