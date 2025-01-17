President Droupadi Murmu has approved the appointment of 17 officers from the Assam Police Service (APS) to the Indian Police Service (IPS).

The appointments were made under the provisions of the Indian Police Service (Recruitment) Rules, 1954, and the Indian Police Service (Appointment by Promotion) Regulations, 1955.

These officers will serve on probation and have been allocated to the Assam-Meghalaya Joint Cadre (Assam Segment) as per the Indian Police Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954.

This significant promotion underscores the dedication and service of Assam's police force in maintaining law and order.

Here is the list: