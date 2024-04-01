Assamese film 'Mini' was screened at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on April 1. President Droupadi Murmu graced the screening alongside the film's cast and crew marking the first-ever display of an Assamese film at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Producer Pankaj Mahanta expressed his gratitude to Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal following the successful screening of 'Mini'. He shared that President Murmu was captivated by the film.

'Mini' is the story of struggles faced by tea garden workers in Assam. Set against the backdrop of the state's lush tea gardens, the film portrays the hardships and challenges endured by these workers, including the deprivation of basic human rights such as education and land rights.

The film's journey to the Rashtrapati Bhavan comes after its trailer was announced at a star-studded event in Mumbai by renowned filmmaker Arunjit Borah. Coinciding with the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Assam tea industry, 'Mini' has garnered attention for its portrayal of the region's rich cultural heritage and societal issues.

Starring Urmila Mahanta, Balaram Das, Dhananjay Debnath, Naba Mahanta, and Pankaj Mahanta in pivotal roles, 'Mini' offers a compelling narrative that resonates with audiences across linguistic and cultural boundaries.