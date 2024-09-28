President Droupadi Murmu, on September 28 inaugurated the first edition of the eight-day-long Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Secunderabad, aiming to highlight the cultural heritage of the Northeast.

Organised by Rashtrapati Nilayam in collaboration with the Ministry of Development of the Northeast region and the Ministry of Culture, the festival aims to present the rich and diverse cultural heritage of the states - Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura before the visitors.

Speaking on the occasion, President Murmu said that it is our collective responsibility to preserve and promote the rich cultural heritage of India, further exalting that the cultural diversity of the Northeast, including their folk dances, music, art, and traditional attire are the heritage of our country.

She said that the Bharatiya Kala aims to make citizens more familiar with the traditions and communities of the region.

The President said that the festival is also an opportunity to promote cultural exchange.

Expressing hope that the Mahotsav will act as a bridge between the Northeast and southern parts of the country, Murmu confidently stated that the celebration would help in empowering the artisans, artists and communities of the Northeast by bringing forward their traditions and talents.

Apart from the Governor of Telangana and Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, the Governors of all eight Northeastern states as well as the Minister of State for DONER were present at the inaugural event.

The Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav will be open for visitors from September 29 to October 6, 2024, between 10 am and 8 pm.