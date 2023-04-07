Assam's Kaziranga National Park celebrated the Gaj Utsav on April 7, with President Droupadi Murmu inaugurating the event. Speaking on the occasion, she emphasized that the responsibility of resolving man-elephant conflicts rests on human society. She highlighted the significance of elephants in India's tradition and as the National Heritage Animal, and stressed the importance of protecting them to preserve the nation's heritage.

President Murmu also pointed out that human interventions, such as creating barriers in natural habitats or movement of elephants, are the root cause of conflicts. To address this issue, she highlighted that Project Elephant aims to protect elephants, conserve their natural habitats, and keep their corridors free from obstruction. She emphasized the need for all stakeholders to collaborate for the success of this project.

Kaziranga and Manas National Parks in Assam are not only invaluable to India but to the whole world, having been recognized as 'World Heritage Site' by UNESCO, the President noted. Kaziranga, with the second largest population of wild elephants in India, is an appropriate place for organizing the Gaj Utsav.

Furthermore, the President pointed out the mutual benefit of conserving elephants and their habitats, as they serve as effective carbon sinks, help in facing climate change, and foster a sacred relationship between nature and humanity. She also called for the society's participation in the efforts to conserve nature and its inhabitants.

President Murmu stressed that we should have the same sense of sympathy and respect for elephants and other living beings as we have for humans, as they are social animals and exhibit selfless love. She noted that the culture of respecting nature has been India's identity and encouraged everyone to uphold it.