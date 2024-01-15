President Droupadi Murmu is set to visit Meghalaya and Assam from January 15 to 17, according to a statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The visit, which spans from January 15 to January 17, is packed with a series of important engagements, infrastructure inaugurations, and participation in local celebrations.

The President's journey began with the inauguration of the Meghalaya Games at the P A Sangma Stadium in Tura, showcasing her support for sports and youth engagement.

On January 16, she addressed members of Self-Help Groups at Baljek Airport in Tura, highlighting her commitment to grassroots-level empowerment and community development.

Additionally, she virtually laid the foundation stone for the new Integrated Administration Complex in Tura, signalling the start of a significant infrastructure project that promises to enhance administrative efficiency in the region.



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President Murmu's visit also focused on boosting local infrastructure and tourism. She virtually inaugurated the upgraded Rongjeng Mangsang Adokgre Road and Mairang Ranigodown Azra Road, which are expected to improve connectivity and commerce.

Furthermore, she laid the foundation stones for the Shillong Peak ropeway and tourist accommodations in the scenic villages of Kongthong, Mawlyngot, and Kudengrim, initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable tourism and economic growth.

The culmination of her visit was marked by her attendance at the golden jubilee celebrations of the Karbi Youth Festival at Taralangso, Diphu, in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on January 17.

This event is a significant cultural milestone that honours the traditions and heritage of the local Karbi community.

President Murmu's visit not only underscores her dedication to the development of Meghalaya and Assam but also represents a historic moment as she becomes the first President to spend a night in the Garo Hills region and the first state guest to reside in the newly inaugurated Raj Bhavan in Tura.

Her engagements reflect a broader commitment to engaging with diverse communities across India and supporting national growth and development endeavours.