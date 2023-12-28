President Droupadi Murmu is set to attend the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Karbi Youth Festival 2024 as the Chief Guest on January 17, 2024, in Taralangso, Diphu.

This was confirmed by Chief Executive Member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang. The event will also host several dignitaries, including Governor of Assam Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Meghalaya Phagu Chauhan, Governor of Nagaland La Ganesan, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Tuliram Ronghang shared the news on X, stating, ""I am happy to announce that President Droupadi Murmu has consented to attend as Chief Guest at the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Karbi Youth Festival 2024 on the 17th of January 2024 at noon, along with the Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Meghalaya Phagu Chauhan, La Ganesan, Hon'ble Governor of Nagaland, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam, Neiphiu Rio, Chief Minister of Nagaland, and Conrad K Sangma, Chief Minister of Meghalaya. The celebration will be held from January 12-19, 2024, at Karbi People's Hall, Taralangso, Diphu. Everyone's invited! KARDOM."

The festival, a major attraction for the Karbi youth, will take place from January 12 to January 19, 2024, at the Karbi People's Hall in Taralangso, Diphu.

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