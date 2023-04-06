President Droupadi Murmu will be arriving in Assam today April 6 to attend Gaj Utsav at Kaziranga National Park.

The president will be coming here for a two-day official visit and will be attending several other official programmes apart from the Gaj Utsav.

As per reports, president Murmu will be flying to Jorhat in a special IAF aricraft following which she will spend the night at Kohora forest range in Kaziranga national park tonight.

This will be President Murmu’s second visit to the state after assuming the highest constitutional position in the country in July 2022.

Taking to the Twitter handle, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "Assam is looking forward to hosting Adarniya Rashtrapati Smt Draupadi Murmu Ji who will be on a two-day visit beginning April 6. Chaired a meeting to review preparations."

The Festival, on the other hand, is a yearly event hosted at the national park for the conservation and preservation of Asian elephants.

It is coordinated by the forest and tourism departments with the purpose of highlighting and resolving the state's rising man-elephant conflict.

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