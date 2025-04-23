President Droupadi Murmu has postponed her scheduled two-day visit to Assam, beginning April 24, in light of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, officials informed on April 23.

Murmu was slated to reach Guwahati on the evening of April 24, to take part in two official functions the next day.

"We received a communication from the Rashtrapati Bhavan informing us of the postponement of the visit due to the attack. It will be rescheduled at a later date," an official of the Assam Governor's Secretariat told PTI.

On Friday, Murmu was scheduled to confer the Srimanta Sankardeva Award to dance exponent Sonal Mansingh at a state government function.

She was also invited to be the chief guest for the 32nd convocation of Gauhati University, scheduled to take place on Friday afternoon.

"We received the communication that the President has postponed her visit. We will hold the convocation on the announced date and time without the President," a university official said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Kanpur on April 23 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects was also cancelled.

Modi was scheduled to visit Kanpur on April 24 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore.

However, in light of Tuesday's terror attack that claimed a number of lives, including that of Shubham, a courageous young son of Kanpur, and keeping in mind the sombre mood and sentiments of the people, the event has been cancelled, officials said.

Terrorists struck a prime tourist location at Baisaran meadows near Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday killing 26 people, mostly tourists.