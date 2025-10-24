President of India felicitates Jitul Rabha of Boko for exemplary grassroots service

In a moment of pride for Assam, young leader Jitul Rabha from Boko has earned national recognition after being felicitated by the President of India during the National Conclave on Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on October 17.

Rabha, a dynamic social worker and former president of the All Rabha Students’ Union (ARSU), Boko Unit, received the honour for his outstanding contribution to grassroots development under the Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan. A resident of No. 10 Dakhin Boko Gaon Panchayat in Kamrup district, he was recognised for his exemplary service as an Adi Sathi of Kaliabori village under the Boko Development Block.

Earlier, Rabha had submitted a comprehensive report to the Central Government outlining developmental challenges faced by six villages in his panchayat. The report, enriched with socio-economic data on tribal communities, proved valuable in policy planning and project implementation for the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

In acknowledgment of his contributions, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India, conferred upon him the Adi Yogi Samman under the Aadi Karmayogi Scheme.

A delegation from Kamrup district, including district and block-level Master Trainers, Adi Sahyogis, and Adi Sathis, also attended the conclave. They later met the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup to brief him on the conclave and the recognition achieved.

The Deputy Commissioner congratulated Rabha and the team for bringing pride to the district through their exemplary service, urging them to continue their mission of rural transformation across the 128 identified Aadi Villages in Kamrup.

Rabha’s recognition stands as a testament to commitment, community service, and youth leadership—an inspiring example for Assam’s young generation working toward inclusive social change.