According to the sources, the upcoming Bodo Sahitya Sabha will be held on April 27, 28 and 29. The President of India will attend the Tamulpur session of the 61st Bodo Sahitya Sabha.

President Ram Nath Kovind will arrive in Tamulpur on April 29. Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Bishwajit Daimary and BTR chief Pramod Boro visited the venue of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha today.

The 61st session of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha will be held at the proposed Tamulpur Medical College ground.

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