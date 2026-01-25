President’s, Meritorious Service Medals announced for Assam Police, Fire and Civil Defence personnel

Several personnel from the Assam Police, Fire Service, and Home Guard and Civil Defence have been selected for the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) on the occasion of Republic Day, 2026, an official statement said.

Under the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service, Inspector General Imdadul Hussain Bora of the Assam Police has been honoured for his distinguished service. From the Home Guard and Civil Defence wing, Platoon Commander Samiran Dey Purkayastha has also been selected for the PSM.

The Medal for Meritorious Service has been awarded to several personnel for their dedicated and commendable service. From the police service, the awardees include Superintendents of Police Pranab Jyoti Goswami, Dr Sadeque Ali Ahmed, Ripul Das, Nabaneet Mahanta and Saurav Jyoti Saikia, along with Deputy Superintendent of Police Anil Moran. Other police personnel selected for the MSM include Inspector Jagdish Kalita, Sub-Inspectors Parikshit Uzir and Pabin Chandra Das, and Lance Naiks Hemadhar Borah, Diganta Kumar Nath, Suresh Boro, Hobibur Rahman and Prasad Talukdar.

From the Fire Service, Sub Officer Bhuban Chandra Mali and Leading Fireman Nandeswar Das have been awarded the MSM.

In the Home Guard and Civil Defence category, Deputy Controller Jaleswar Deka and Platoon Commander Chakradhar Barman have also been selected for the Medal for Meritorious Service.

The awards recognise distinguished and meritorious service rendered by personnel in maintaining public safety, disaster response and internal security across the state.