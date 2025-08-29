Assam: Mangaldai, Sipajhar Colleges trained in heritage conservation at museum workshop

The District Museum of Assam's Mangaldai recently concluded an eight-day workshop on “Preventive Conservation, Storage Management and Documentation,” marking a significant step in preserving the cultural heritage of Darrang district.

The workshop saw the participation of 13 students from Mangaldai College and Sipajhar College, who received hands-on training in artefact preservation, storage techniques, and documentation practices under the guidance of District Museum Officer, Mrinmoy Das.

In addition to the practical sessions, the students benefited from online lectures by eminent conservators from India and abroad. The talks covered a wide range of specialized topics, including "Preventive Conservation Approach in Museums," "Wall Painting Conservation," "Scientific Approach towards Heritage Conservation," "Preventive Conservation of Textiles," and "Oddy tests and it's Implementation in Museum Display Cases."

A lecture on "Basics of Art Authentication" also introduced students to the methods of identifying authentic, fake, and copied art. The practical sessions were a highlight of the workshop, providing students with invaluable skills. They learned to identify different types of artefacts and materials, and were trained in superficial cleaning, material-wise segregation, and standard documentation methods.

The workshop's final day was celebrated with a certificate distribution ceremony attended by notable guests. Mayukh Goswami, a senior journalist from Darrang, lauded the museum's initiative and emphasized the need for more such events to increase visitor footfall and promote cultural heritage.

Dr. Seema Jyoti, Associate Professor at the Department of Zoology, Mangaldai College, underscored the significance of involving students in this preservation effort, calling it a unique opportunity for them to appreciate the historical value of artifacts.

Dr. Mridul Deka, Associate Professor in the Department of History, Mangaldai College, highlighted the crucial role of museums in informal education. He emphasized that cultural properties are invaluable resources for understanding history and their preservation is essential.

According to District Museum Officer Das, the workshop was an in-depth course aimed at properly up-keeping the museum's collection. He shared exciting news that the museum will soon develop a new modern gallery to feature an impressive collection of ethnographic objects, textiles, and metal sculptures which will become a major attraction, offering visitors a glimpse into the history of the region.