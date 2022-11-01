The Oil marketing companies have further slashed the rate per unit commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 115.50 with immediate effect.

This is the seventh reduction of the price of commercial LPG since June, in step with softening of international energy prices. In all, the rates have come down by Rs 610 per 19-kg cylinder.

With this, the latest revision in prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost 1,744 instead of Rs 1,859 in Delhi.

Speaking to a local gas agency supplier - P.S gas Agency, Guwahati, said to India today NE that the rates of commercial LPG cylinders have come down with the new revised rates for the state of Assam will be Rs 1928.50 (19 kg general), and Rs 1951.00 (Indane XTRATEJ LPG).

In Kolkata 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1,846 instead of Rs 1959, in Mumbai the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1,696 instead of Rs 1,811.50 and in Chennai, the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1,893 from today instead of Rs 2,009.50.

On October 1 too, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were reduced. This is because the rates of domestic cooking gas were way lower than cost and now with a drop in international prices, they are at breakeven, industry sources said. Commercial LPG rates, on the other hand, have largely been aligned with cost and so they have moved in tandem with the rise and fall in international prices.

Prices of domestic cylinders will, however, continue to remain steady. On July 6, prices of domestic liquid petroleum gas cylinders weighing 14.2 kgs were raised by ₹50 per unit. Previously, the prices for domestic cylinders were revised on May 19, 2022.

The cost of commercial LPG cylinders was decreased as of October 1. This is because domestic cooking gas prices were far lower than their actual costs, and now that global prices have fallen, they are at breakeven, according to sources in the sector. On the other hand, commercial LPG rates have mostly followed costs and have risen and fallen along with changes in the value of commodities globally.

However, domestic cylinder prices will continue to be stable. Domestic 14.2 kg liquid petroleum gas cylinder prices increased by 50 yen per unit on July 6. Previously, on May 19, 2022, domestic cylinder pricing was changed.

In Delhi, it is currently being sold at 1,053 per unit (19 kg commercial LPG cylinder).