Amrish Mipun, the prime accused in the Dinjan boat accident, has reportedly made startling revelations to the police following his surrender on Wednesday. Sources reveal that Mipun admitted to deliberately preventing Manoj Payaria, the man hailed as a hero for his rescue efforts, from boarding the ill-fated boat. In a shocking confession, Mipun disclosed that he kicked Payaria in the chest, pushing him into the turbulent waters of the Dibru River.

The incident dates back to November 18, when a boat carrying four passengers capsized while en route from Guijan to Dodhia. All passengers were rescued, thanks to the timely intervention of bystanders, including Payaria, who dove into the river to assist. However, the courageous rescuer mysteriously disappeared after the rescue, sparking widespread concern and speculation.

Eyewitness accounts describe Payaria’s heroic efforts, battling strong currents to save stranded passengers. However, the aftermath took a grim turn as reports suggest Payaria was subsequently denied boarding the very boat he had risked his life to assist. His disappearance raised questions, which have now taken a sinister twist with Mipun’s confession.

Following a police raid in Dodhia earlier this week, Mipun evaded capture but later surrendered at the Jonai police station in Dhemaji district. After a routine medical examination, he was transferred to Tinsukia police for further investigation.

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