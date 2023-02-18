The prime accused of the Ranjit Bora murder case, Shah Alam Talukdar, was shot and killed by police on February 18.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Surjeet Singh Panesar, the police were forced to shoot Talukdar in self-defence after he attacked them with a point 22 pistol. Talukdar had been hiding in a house in Amsing Jorabat and was not handcuffed at the time of his escape from police custody.

After receiving a tip-off about his whereabouts, the police surrounded the house and asked him to surrender. However, he refused and opened fire on the police.

Talukdar was immediately rushed to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment, but he was declared dead by the doctor. The police recovered live ammunition and three empty cartridges from the site. Panesar stated that an investigation is ongoing into how Talukdar was able to flee police custody.

After the news of Talukdar's death broke, the wife of the deceased businessman Ranjit Bora expressed relief and said, "After three long months, justice has been finally served. I can now live in peace." She also praised Assam police and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for their proactive approach towards criminals and wrongdoers in the state.