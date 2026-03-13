Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Guwahati for two-day Assam visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Guwahati on Friday afternoon, March 13, for a two-day visit to Assam, during which he is scheduled to launch and inaugurate multiple development projects across the state.

Officials said the Prime Minister was initially scheduled to visit Kokrajhar earlier in the day before reaching Guwahati in the evening. However, the Kokrajhar leg of the visit was cancelled due to heavy rainfall.

Despite the change in schedule, the Prime Minister will virtually unveil development projects worth over Rs 4,570 crore that were planned for Kokrajhar.

Security arrangements were tightened across Guwahati ahead of the Prime Minister’s arrival, with senior officials and state leaders present to receive him at the airport.

During the visit, Modi is expected to launch, inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for development projects collectively valued at nearly Rs 48,000 crore across different parts of Assam.

Officials said the initiatives are aimed at strengthening infrastructure, connectivity and energy sectors in the state and the wider Northeast region.

Further programmes and project launches are scheduled in Guwahati later in the day and in Silchar on March 14.